15 New York Giants on Wednesday’s Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have waived TE/FB Chris Myarick from Injured Reserve. Myarick was placed on IR in late August with a broken hand. The Los Angeles Chargers also signed OLB Justin Hollins off of the Giants’ Practice Squad.

NOVEMBER 15, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion), RT Evan Neal (ankle), NT Dexter Lawrence (rest day), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), ILB Bobby Okereke (hip), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

QB Tommy DeVito (left shoulder), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (knee), CB Deonte Banks (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder), S Xavier McKinney (rib), and S Jason Pinnock (thumb/ankle) were limited in practice.

RB Deon Jackson (concussion) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.