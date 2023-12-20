Brian Daboll, Tommy DeVito, and Justin Pugh Address Media

DECEMBER 20, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Since the Giants next play on Monday, they were not required to issue an injury report on Wednesday. However, not spotted at practice were RT Evan Neal (ankle), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (lower leg?), and PK Randy Bullock (hamstring).

Meanwhile, RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring) and OT Matt Peart (shoulder) have been designated for return from Injured Reserve. The Giants now have 21 days to either activate each player to the 53-man roster or keep each on IR for the rest of the season. Both were placed on Injured Reserve in late October.

THE HEAD COACH AND PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.