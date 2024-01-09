Drama Over Wink Martindale’s Departure; Giants Interview OL Coach

DRAMA OVER WINK MARTINDALE’S DEPARTURE…

New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s departure from the team is still not official. Initial media reports on Monday stated that Martindale had “resigned” from the team in order to pursue other coaching opportunities. Since Martindale is still under contract with the Giants, it was believed this was a mutual parting of the ways.

For background, back in late November, FOX Sports‘ Jay Glazer had reported there was tension between Martindale and Head Coach Brian Daboll and that Martindale was unlikely to remain with the Giants in 2024. Both Daboll and Martindale denied these reports, and on Monday morning Daboll said he “expected” Martindale to return. That changed a few hours later when reports surfaced that Martindale and the Giants had parted ways.

There is now speculation that Martindale’s camp leaked the story to Glazer in November and that Martindale wants the Giants to fire him so he can retain the salary due him in 2024 as well as pick his next destination. At the same time, the Giants want him to resign so they don’t have to pay him and have some say where he is hired next. There is fear the Philadelphia Eagles could hire him as their next defensive coordinator. The Giants may have fired Martindale’s close associates, brothers Drew (outside linebackers coach) and Kevin Wilkins (defensive assistant) in order to prompt Martindale to quit.

So basically, it appears both sides are playing chicken with each other, hoping the other moves first.

GIANTS INTERVIEW OFFENSIVE LINE COACH…

According to The NFL Network, the Giants will interview Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo for their offensive line coach vacancy. The Giants fired Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson on Monday. The Raiders are in the midst of their own general manager and head coach search and have given permission to Bricillo to talk to the Giants.

The 47-year old Bricillo has served as offensive line coach for the Patriots (2021) and Raiders (2022-2023). He was also a coaching assistant (2019) and co-offensive line coach (2020) with the Patriots.

PANTHERS AND CHARGERS INTERESTED IN BRANDON BROWN…

According to media reports, the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are interested in interviewing New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown for their respective general manager vacancies. Both teams have officially requested to interview Brown, who joined the Giants last year from the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles.