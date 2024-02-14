Giants Add Another Strength Coach and Protect Andre Patterson

GIANTS ADD ANOTHER STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH…

Although not officially announced, the New York Giants have hired Frank Piraino as director of strength and conditioning. He will work under Executive Director of Player Performance Aaron Wellman, who was hired last month. Wellman replaced Craig Fitzgerald who left for the University of Florida.

As of now, both Director of Performance/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Sam Coad and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Drew Wilson remain listed with the team. Coad and Wilson were hired under the Joe Judge regime.

The 44-year old Piraino has spent the last five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, first as a strength and conditioning coach (2019-2021), then director of sports performance (2022-2023). Piraino’s full coaching bio is available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

GIANTS BLOCK COWBOYS FROM HIRING ANDRE PATTERSON

Multiple media sources are reporting that the Giants blocked the Dallas Cowboys from interviewing/hiring Defensive Line Coach Andre Patterson. The 63-year old Patterson joined the Giants staff in 2022. He had served under Dallas’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Zimmer was head coach. Patterson not only served as defensive line coach in Minnesota but was co-defensive coordinator for two seasons and assistant head coach for one.