GIANTS PLACE SHANE VEREEN AND RYAN NASSIB ON IR…

The New York Giants have placed running back Shane Vereen (triceps) and quarterback Ryan Nassib (right elbow) on season-ending Injured Reserve. Both will have surgery this week. To fill these roster spots, the Giants signed linebacker Ishaq Williams off of the team’s Practice Squad and signed running back George Winn.

Shane Vereen and Ryan Nassib will both have surgery this week, per Coach McAdoo. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 20, 2016

Williams was signed to the Practice Squad in September 2016. The Giants originally signed Williams after he impressed as a tryout player during the May 2016 mini-camp. Williams was out of football since 2013 after being implicated in an academic dishonesty scandal at Notre Dame. Williams has a nice combination of size and overall athletic ability.

Winn was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Texans (2013), New England Patriots (2013), Oakland Raiders (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Dallas Cowboys (2013), and Detroit Lions (2014–2016). The Giants signed him to their Practice Squad in November and cut him on December 13th. Winn has played in 19 regular-season games with no starts, accruing just 74 yards on 23 carries (3.2 yards per carry). Winn is a hard-nosed, between-the-tackles runner. Good special teams player.

The NFL has penalized the New York Giants for “illegally” using walkie-talkies during the December 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys. Head Coach Ben McAdoo used a walkie-talkie to communicate with quarterback Eli Manning for five plays when the regular head-set communication system broke down.

The NFL has moved the Giants 4th-round pick to the end of the round, following any compensatory picks (but no more than 12 spots below where their pick would have been). The Giants were also fined $150,000 and Ben McAdoo was personally fined $50,000.

The New York Giants held another light jog-thru on Tuesday. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) is the only player who did not participate.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (knee), linebacker Keenan Robinson (shoulder), safety Nat Berhe (concussion), offensive tackle Will Beatty (lower leg), offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse (shoulder), and long snapper Zak DeOssie (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

“(Jenkins) moved around a little bit on the field today, he was limited,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “We’ll see, it’s still early to tell (if he will play on Thursday)… There’s still soreness.”

“I don’t know (if I will play on Thursday),” said Jenkins. “I am just focused on getting better every day and we will see what happens… I am glad that it wasn’t anything serious and I am glad that I got the result that I got… It is just a bruise, man. That is what it is.”

Defensive end Owagmagbe Odighizuwa (knee) fully practiced.

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Wednesday. The team plays the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday night.