Giants Playoff Scenarios; Four Giants Make Pro Bowl

NEW YORK GIANTS PLAYOFF SCENARIOS…

The NFL announced that the New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth this week:

with a win in Philadelphia

or a loss by ANY ONE of the following four teams: Detroit, Atlanta, Green Bay, or Tampa Bay

FOUR NEW YORK GIANTS MAKE THE PRO BOWL…

The following New York Giants have been voted to the Pro Bowl:

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (3rd Pro Bowl)

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (1st Pro Bowl)

Safety Landon Collins (1st Pro Bowl)

Special Teamer Dwayne Harris (1st Pro Bowl)

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Beckham currently has 85 catches for 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the first Giants player to be voted to three consecutive Pro Bowls since guard Chris Snee from 2008-2010. Beckham is also the first Giants wide receiver chosen three years in a row since Del Shofner from 1961-1963.

“It is exciting,” Beckham said. “It is cool to be on a team with multiple Pro Bowlers, so it is a huge accomplishment for myself and my teammates.”

The Giants will send two defensive backs to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 1963, when Erich Barnes and Dick Lynch were selected. Jenkins has 48 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and is tied with cornerback Rodgers-Cromartie with a team-high 17 passes defensed.

“I feel like I had an okay year,” Jenkins said. “It took me a while to get here. I am very thankful for everyone who voted and I am just excited. The Pro Bowl was a goal of mine coming in and I just want to thank everybody for playing around me, elevating my game and making me play harder. I thought one day (in would happen). I didn’t know what day it was going to be. I am glad that it finally came, and I am truly blessed.”

Collins leads the Giants with 108 tackles and five interceptions, including one for a touchdown. He also has three sacks and 13 passes defensed. Collins is the first NFL safety with 100+ tackles, at least five interceptions, and at least 3.0 sacks since Rodney Harrison in 2000. He is the first Giants player with a at least five interceptions and 3.0 sacks since cornerback Jason Sehorn in 1996. Collins has been named “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” twice this season and the “NFC Defensive Player of the Month” once.

“Oh man, it is exciting,” said Collins. “It is a blessing and all I can do is thank my brothers for staying on top of me and staying on top of my game, and just pushing me to another level. It is a milestone and I have got to put another one on top of that now. I have been on top of my craft, and what I have to do is keep paying attention to my details, and doing my job and my job-plus. (The Pro Bowl) definitely was a goal for me in the NFL. I didn’t think it was going to come this soon, but I am definitely happy that it came this soon, and I appreciate the opportunity.”

Harris has been plagued by nagging injuries most of the season. He has returned 20 punts for 126 yards (6.3 yards per return) and 19 kickoffs for 473 yards (24.9 yards per return). Harris also has a team-high seven special teams tackles.

“I have been working for this for so long,” said Harris. “I just feel like every year, something happens where I couldn’t get in, especially all the good years I have had. I just feel like one person has always gotten in front of me. But to get my first one feels amazing. It is great. It is one thing that I have been working on since I came into the league and the guys around me who helped me get to it, I put it up for them.

“I take a lot of pride in it (in playing special teams), because we have got guys around me who want to go out there and make plays, too, and that motivates me. When you have a good punter who places the ball where you can make plays, that helps a lot, too. When you have guys running on kickoff who put you in a position to make tackles, it is all them. It is not just me out there by myself, but it is a whole team effort putting me in position to make plays on special teams.

“A lot of times I am hurt or I can’t return because I am trying to not take as many hits and keep hits off of my body. But when I can go out and make an impact on teams as a gunner, it is definitely big, because I am definitely a force out there as a gunner.”