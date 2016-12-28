DECEMBER 28, 2016 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Safety Nat Berhe and linebacker B.J. Goodson remain in the concussion protocol and were limited.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) and tight end Will Tye (illness) practiced on a limited basis.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice at 12:20PM on Thursday. The coordinators will also address the media.