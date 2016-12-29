Mike Sullivan and Steve Spagnuolo Address the Media

DECEMBER 29, 2016 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Thursday.

Safety Nat Berhe and linebacker B.J. Goodson remain in the concussion protocol and were limited.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) and tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis.

“I don’t know (if I’ll play on Sunday),” said Jenkins. “We’ll see what the coaches say. I’ve been practicing a little bit, getting in a rotation and getting a lot of reps. Continue to get the treatment… I feel better than I did last week. Coach made the decision not to play me and I went with it. I feel better this week.”

Tight end Will Tye (illness) fully practiced.

Ben McAdoo not messing around this week. He had the Giants in full pads for today's practice. Nothing "meaningless' about Redskins game. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 29, 2016

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select players will address the media on Friday.