2017 NFL Draft Prospects: December 30, 2016 Bowl Games

by BigBlueInteractive.com Contributor Sy’56

GEORGIA

#73 OT Greg Pyke – 6’6/323

Fifth year senior, three year starter. Has been one of the best SEC linemen over this past three year span. Very solid all around player who could project inside or outside. He needs to get stronger before he can be thrown out there in the NFL trenches. Doesn’t use his lower body enough and his punch is average at best. He can develop in to a nice, versatile backup in time. 5th/6th rounder.

Other Notables:

#54 C Brandon Kublanow 6’3/293

TCU

#66 OT Aviante Collins – 6’6/295

Fifth year senior who missed 2015 with an injury. Started at left tackle in 2012 as a true freshman and put himself on the radar, making a few Freshman All American teams. Since then, Collins has been in and out of the starting line up for a variety of reasons. He just hasn’t been on a steady incline when it comes to his progression, but his solid 2016 season has put some hope back in his tank. He has exceptional foot speed and quick hips. Very good frame that will handle more weight. Upside-wise, I think Collins is a late rounder who can be a starter when all is said and done.

#94 DE Josh Carraway – 6’4/255

Fifth year senior that broke out in 2015, earning 1st Team All Big 12 honors after finishing with 9 sacks. He added another 8 this season and shows attractive traits to his game. He can shoot out of his stance with good leverage and strong hands. Has shown progression as a versatile pass rusher, showing moves inside and outside. As of now he is a one-dimensional guy who struggles to defend the run with consistency. His ability against the pass with attractive tools will likely get him looked at in round 3 or 4.

#30 S Denzel Johnson -6’2/210

Fourth year senior, two year starter. Plays a hybrid S/LB type role. Very physical guy who can shoot downhill like a missile and make an impact at and behind the line of scrimmage. Has had 24.5 TFL for over the past two seasons. Covers a lot of tight ends and backs out of the backfield. I don’t think you can trust him against WRs in space, but he could be a valuable nickel/dime defender if you want a guy who can defend the run well just in case. Nice measureables. I see a 5th/6th rounder.

Other Notables

#40 James McFarland – 6’2/250

*************************************************

STANFORD

#57 OG Johnny Caspers – 6’4/296

Fifth year senior and three year starter at RG. Lacks the ideal size, length, and power but Caspers is a mechanically sound, consistent player. He is very good on the move and could be very attractive to teams that run a zone blocking scheme. I question his ability to hold up by himself against bigger, more physical DTs. He could be a guy who moves to center in the NFL. I like him, just don’t love him. Early day 3 guy.

#3 WR Michael Rector – 6’1/190

Fifth year senior. Has some of the best speed among the WRs in this class. Long limbs, big hands. He is a guy who I’ve wanted to see more of and every time I did, I kept on wanting to see more. His upside is very high because he can outrun anyone. His issue is that he appears to be a much better athlete than he is a football player. He doesn’t run crisp routes and he can be jostled at the line by physical corners. He will get drafted by someone who sees a Ted Ginn type potential. Day three guy.

*#90 DE Solomon Thomas – 6’3/276

Third year junior. Was a top tier recruit out of high school and this season he started to show what he can be. Thomas is a kid with man’s strength already. Very powerful dude who will stifle blockers and drive ball carries through the ground. He may be the most versatile defensive lineman in this class, as he splits time lined up over interior blockers and outside the tackles. If he is used correctly at the next level, he is matchup nightmare depending on situations no matter where he is. He can be moved around and his impact is almost always the same. Very interested to see where this guy ends up. Potentially a top 10 guy.

Other Notables

#6 WR Francis Owusu – 6’3/219

#29 Dallas Lloyd – 6’3/213

NORTH CAROLINA

#3 WR Ryan Switzer – 5’10/185

Fourth year senior. Has led the Tar Heels in receptions 3 of his 4 years with the team. Has a shot to be the top slot receiver in this class with his combination of agility and awareness of the defense. He is the QB’s best friend type who will find the holes and lanes in coverage. He won’t burn anyone deep but he is effective after the catch and can always find the extra yards. Likely a 3rd/4th rounder.

#71 OT Jon Heck – 6’7/300

Fifth year senior and four year starter. Has missed some time here and there with various injuries, none of which were overly serious. Really tall and long frame who needs more bulk. Can play the game with his hands. Very long reach and strong enough hands to lock on to defenders. Just doesn’t use his lower body enough because he doesn’t bend well and he lacks power. He is a developmental, backup type. 5th-6th rounder at best.

#84 WR Bug Howard – 6’5/210

Fourth year senior who has been steadily contributing to the offense from the beginning of his career. Big time height/weight/speed guy who can make tough catches in traffic. Adjusts to the ball well. Will get behind a defense and beat one on one defenders downfield. Upside-based pick here who needs to refine his skill set all the way through. 6th/7th rounder.

#8 RB TJ Logan -5’10/190

Fourth year senior. Never been the go to guy in the backfield but he’s been a steady presence as a pass catcher and big play threat. Logan is explosive and fast. His 4 career kick return TDs will give him another look from most teams. He can bring up the rear of a RB depth chart and still add value as a pass catcher and return specialist. Late rounder.

Other Notables:

#68 C Lucas Crowley – 6’3/286

*************************************************

NEBRASKA

#11 TE Cethan Carter – 6’4/244

Fourth year senior. Doesn’t have a ton of production to his name but I think part of that was the system he was in. Carter is an every down player who probably grades out better as a blocker than receiver. But again, I think he could have easily produced more in a different situation, much more. He is put together well and should be ready for the NFL very early on in his career for a guy who can be had on day 3 .

#25 S Nathan Gerry – 6’2/220

Fourth year senior who has been an important piece to that defense from the beginning. Top 5 in Nebraska history for career tackles and interceptions. Plays in the box a lot but showed in 2016 he can be a factor in deep coverage against receivers. Very solid mover in space and will come downhill hard and knock ball carries back. Good ball skills. He can be a 3rd/4th rounder if he tests well.

Other Notables:

#34 RB Terrell Newby – 5’11/190

#55 DT Kevin Maurice – 6’3/300

#52 LB Josh Banderas – 6’3/240

#88 Ross Dzuris – 6’3/255

TENNESSEE

*#6 RB Alvin Kamara – 5’10/215

Fourth year junior. He is coming out. Started off at Alabama but transferred after his freshman season when he realized how stacked the RB position there was. Also was in the Nick Saban doghouse for some minor infractions. In his two years at Tennessee, he averaged over 6 yards per carry and caught 67 passes for 637 yards. All great numbers. Kamara is a one of those guys who makes things look easy on the field. He is a versatile ball carrier than can out-move almost anyone but also shows the power to consistently break tackles.

*#3 WR Josh Malone – 6’3/200

Undeclared junior. I think he is coming out after two strong seasons in a row. One can rightfully make the argument that Malone is the WR in this class with the most upside. He is as explosive as it gets and he combines that with savvy movement after the catch and quality ball skills. Malone is a little raw as a route runner and drops some easy balls, but 18.9 yards per catch and 10 TDs in 2016 got a lot of people excited about his potential.

#11 QB Josh Dobbs – 6’3/210

Fourth year senior who has been starting since his freshman season. Was pretty low on the list of QBs before this season but I think this kid has something that is worth taking a look at for potential backup duty. He is a plus athlete who carries the ball well. Really improved his accuracy and division making. Led the team in some impressive late game comebacks. Dobbs has the tools and I would consider him late in the draft. He can be a quality backup.

*#9 DE Derek Barnett – 6’3/265

Several people have been waiting for this kid to finally be draft eligible. The true junior was a Ted Hendricks Award finalist and earned All-SEC honors all three years of his career. I wasn’t overly impressed with Barnett in my preseason scouting of him, but he was on another level in 2016. The relentless, powerful edge rusher excels at getting to the QB multiple ways. He has an array of rush moves and his skill set is versatile enough to be moved all over the line to create mismatches. Very good run defender as well. Barnett is a 1st rounder who could be a top 10 guy if he tests well. There are some concerns about his overall athleticism.

#23 CB Cameron Sutton 5’11/186

Fourth year senior. Had started every game of his career until a badly sprained ankle in 2016 forced him to miss 6 games. Has been highly regarded for years now and could be one of the top 5 corners in this class. Has a nice blend of footwork and instincts. Rarely gets fooled, very smart, heady player. Shows a physical side, good press guy. Will turn and run but has been burned deep his fair share of times. I see a day 2 corner here that translates to the NFL very well.

#50 DE Corey Vereen – 6’2/249

Fourth year senior who has been a starting the majority of the games since 2014. Really good burst and get off. Has a quick twitch and low center of gravity that can make it tough for blockers to get a hold of. Won’t blow anyone away but he can be a nice fit for a 3-4 team at OLB. 6th/7th rounder.

*************************************************

SOUTH ALABAMA

#12 TE Gerald Everett – 6’4/240

Interesting situation here. Didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. Lightly recruited, went the JUCO route. Played a season at UAB before the program got shut down then transferred to South Alabama. They put his tools on display and is now considered one of the highest upside prospects in this class. Really nice frame that can handle more weight. Excellent movement ability from a speed and agility perspective. Makes tough catches in traffic away from his body. Not a strong blocker but he shows effort there. He can be a big time player in time. Day 2 possibly. Looking forward to his pre-draft process.

AIR FORCE

Other Notables:

#9 WR Jalen Robinette – 6’4/215

#8 S Weston Steelhammer – 6’0/200

*************************************************

MICHIGAN

#88 TE Jake Butt – 6’6/250

Fourth year senior. Split time until 2015 where was given the majority snaps and broke out. 1st Team All American in 2015. A lot of people are excited about him and label him the top TE in the class. I don’t see it. Every time I watch him I feel under-impressed. He doesn’t move anyone as a blocker and we aren’t talking about an explosive pass catcher. He is average to above average across the board. Tough kid, good over the middle but nothing I am spending a top 45 pick on. I say 3rd rounder.

#82 WR Amara Darboh – 6’2/215

Fourth year senior who improved mightily from 2015 to 2016. Strong, physical guy with some size. Runs good routes and will make tough catches in traffic. Still has a hard time getting himself open against quality man coverage. 3rd/4th rounder.

#4 RB De’Veon Smith – 5’11/228

Fourth year senior with two years of starting experience. Absolute bull with the ball in his hands. He’ll break multiple tackles every week and he showed more wiggle and vision this year. Very good blocker, maybe the best in the class. Reliable guy who can be a great complement in someone’s backfield. 4th round type.

#86 WR Jehu Chesson – 6’3/203

Fifth year senior. Took a minor step back in production this season. He doesn’t have the upside of Darboh but he has shown flashes of being a solid underneath threat who uses length and size to position himself in front of defensive backs. Smart player with good route running ability. 5th/6th rounder.

#78 OT Erik Magnuson

Fifth year senior and two year starter. Had a very nice year and put himself on to the radar for day three linemen. Has a good combination of length and hand strength. Lacks the fast feet but he is technically further along than most. Projects as a solid backup at the next level.

*#5 S Jabrill Peppers – 6’1/205

Undeclared junior who is a sure thing to come out early. Projected by some to be a top 10 pick. I will get in to him more in the coming months, but I don’t see the special in him as a defender. Very solid and versatile, yes. But I actually think he is special with the ball in his hands. I look at him as a top tier RB prospect who can also be a top tier return specialist. He’s played all over the field for Michigan and if he can get in to the right system and role in the league, he can be a special one.

#43 DT Chris Wormley – 6’5/300

Fifth year senior. One of my favorite DL in the draft and a guy who I think should end with a top 15 overall grade. He doesn’t have eye popping production but that means almost nothing when evaluating him. Wormley is NFL-ready day one to play anywhere on the line you need. He can play inside and out-bend and out-move guards. He can play outside and simply overwhelm the edge blocking with his elite strength and power. He reminds me a ton of former Patriot Richard Seymour. 1st rounder.

#29 CB Jourdan Lewis – 5’10/179

Fourth year senior and three year starter. Two time All American. Owner of first place all time at Michigan for single season and career pass breakups. Really good footwork and ball skill guy. Love the body control and ability to stick to a receiver’s hip pocket and make plays on the ball. He’s not the star his numbers make him look like but he can be a very good nickel corner. Needs more strength and consistency from a decision making perspective. Early day two kind of guy.

#33 DE Taco Charlton – 66/272

Fourth year senior. Wasn’t really a factor on this defense until 2015. Had a breakout year this season, leading the team in sacks with 9. He’s a guy you can easily fall in love with when looking at the measurables. Very good triangle numbers. Shows good mechanics and technique and we saw flashes this year of a guy who had sky high potential. Could be a 2nd rounder if he tests well.

#96 DT Ryan Glasgow – 6’4/299

Fifth year senior, this will be his 33rd career start. Team considers him the top DL on the team. A dirty work guy who never gets pushed back. Plays low, strong, and quick. Will constantly fight his way through traffic and make plays in the backfield. Really impressive motor and consistency. Won’t be a star but he will be a reliable rotational guy. 4th/5th rounder.

#8 CB Channing Stribling – 6’2/175

Fourth year senior. Was a rotational guy until he got his shot as a senior this season and took advantage of it. 2nd Team All Big 10, led the team with 4 INTs. Triangle numbers guy who plays a physical brand, in your face style. Will beat guys up at the point of attack. Doesn’t have great agility or acceleration. Needs better footwork. This is a kid you can develop. 5h/6th rounder.

#25 S Dymonte Thomas – 6’2/199

Fourth year senior and two year starter. He is the safety net behind this talented Michigan defense. Roams the deep coverage areas, makes a lot of secondary calls. One career INT but is better at attacking the ball in the air than that would lead you to believe. Solid height, weight and speed. Late rounder who can be a solid backup and shows some starter potential if he can add some weight and play more physical.

Other Notables:

#67 OG Kyle Kalis – 6’3/305

#71 Ben Braden – 6’5/330

#19 FB Henry Poggi – 6’4/257

#44 S Delano Hill – 6’1/214

#42 LB Ben Gideon – 6’3/247

#99 DT Matthew Godin – 6’6/294

FLORIDA STATE

*#4 RB Dalvin Cook – 5’11/213

Third year junior. He is coming out of school. I could write a paragraph about his accolades alone. Most important, he is an All American and the all time leading rusher in FSU history. Cook will likely finish the grading process as my top overall back and possibly top 5 overall player. He is top tier when it comes to speed, quickness, vision, and adjustments. He runs harder and more physical than you think., catches the ball very well, and will make an impact as a blocker. Cook is the complete package, real deal.

*#77 OT Roderick Johnson – 6’7/311

Third year junior who has been starting since halfway through his freshman season. His potential is as high as any OT in this entire class but he didn’t take the step forward many were hoping for in 2016. Very inconsistent technique and performance as a pass protector. His hand placement and footwork are among the worst of the “top” OT prospects although his overall athletic ability is among the best. Johnson has shown flashes of very dominant play here and there, but I just don’t see the progress I need to in order to call him a 1st round talent. If he comes out someone may gamble early, but I think he is a 3rd rounder.

*#15 WR Travis Rudolph – 6’1/192

Another former top tier high school recruit, third year junior. Not sure if he will come out. Very smooth mover who has been the go to WR on that team for a couple years. Somewhat similar to Rashad Greene from a couple years ago. Can run himself open consistently and has smooth ball skills, easy pass catcher. My complaint about him is that he is very frail. He gets tossed around by physical DBs. He doesn’t do very well in traffic. I would love to see him go back for his senior season because there is a high ceiling here. If he comes out I think he is a 3rd rounder.

#72 OG Kareem Are – 6’6/325

Fifth year senior, spent two years at junior college. Showed a ton of improvement this year and put himself in to mid round discussion. Are is an enormous mauler. Very difficult for guys to get around him and now that he is moving his feet better, he is a tough matchup for anyone. He still really struggles in space and has limitations, but I see a potential starter here down the road. 3rd/4th rounder.

#8 WR Kermit Whitfield – 5’8/182

Fourth year senior. Has seen some up and down production throughout his career. His size is an issue. But Whitfield may be one of the fastest players in this class. His stop and go is a weapon that a good offensive mind in the NFL can use. Also adds some return value. Late rounder who needs the right system to succeed.

#44 DE Demarcus Walker – 6’4/280

One of my favorite defensive linemen in the class. Fourth year senior. Second in the nation with 15 sacks. I’ve been back and forth on whether or not he should be viewed as a DE or DT. It depends on the scheme but I do believe he can play both. He is a matchup nightmare for any kind of blocker. He can out-move you, out-leverage you, out-power you, out-smart you. Walker loves the game and is a very self-made guy who pays attention to small details to make himself better. Not the most gifted guy out there but I think he is one of the most reliable and versatile. I’ll have a 1st round grade on him.

#27 CB Marquez White – 6’0/184

Fourth year senior and two year starter. Also played basketball for the Seminoles in 2014. Has that kind of long, lanky body. Had a very strong year and put himself in to the mid round discussion. Makes plays on the ball and stays with receivers up and down the field. Not a very physical guy. Would like to see him ass some weight and clean up his backpedal. 4th/5th rounder who some teams may really like because of his length and upside.

Other Notables:

#23 FB Freddie Stevenson – 6’1/241