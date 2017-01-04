JANUARY 4, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (ankle), safety Nat Berhe (concussion), defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring), and tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis.

Right tackle Bobby Hart (forearm) fully practiced.

DRC NAMED “NFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DRC) has been named the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance against the Washington Redskins last Sunday. In that game, DRC was credited with two interceptions, a sack, and three tackles.

This is the fourth time a Giants player has won the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” award this year. Safety Landon Collins won it twice and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul once. The Giants have also earned three “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” awards (punter Brad Wing twice and cornerback Janoris Jenkins once) and one “NFC Offensive Player of the Week” award (wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.). This is the first season since 1990 that the Giants have received four “NFC Defensive Player of the Week Awards.”

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

The transcript of Ben McAdoo's press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

NOTES…

The New York Giants finished second in the NFL in scoring defense – a year after they were 30th – allowing 17.8 points a game. It’s their best finish in that statistical category since 1993, when they gave up a league-low 12.8 points a game.

The Giants allowed less than 20 points eight times this season, their highest such number since they had eight in 2008. They gave up 20 points in a one-point victory against Cincinnati on November 14 and were 9-0 in games in which they allowed no more than 20 points.

On the other hand, the Giants scored fewer than 20 points nine times, their highest total of sub 20-point games since they had 10 in 2003. The Giants were 5-4 in those games. They scored exactly 20 points in their season-opening victory in Dallas, and won an NFL-high six games in which they scored 20 or fewer points.

The Giants surrendered only five fourth-quarter touchdowns this season. That was their fewest such scores allowed since 1982, when they gave up five. But the 1982 season was shortened to nine games by a players’ strike. The five touchdowns in the fourth quarter were the fewest the Giants have allowed in a season in which they played at least 10 games since 1958, when they also surrendered five.

The Giants finished with 35 sacks this season, 12 more than they had in 2015. The team’s defensive backs were responsible for eight of those sacks. That was easily the highest total by a secondary this season.

The Giants held their opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards in 10 of 16 games, their highest such total since 2001, when they also held 10 opponents under 100 yards on the ground.

WR Odell Beckham, Jr. finished third in the NFL in with 101 catches and 1,367 receiving yards, and fifth with 10 touchdown catches. He is the first Giants player to finish in the top five in all three categories in the same season since Del Shofner in 1961.

WR Sterling Shepard’s eight touchdown receptions were the second-most by an NFL rookie this season.

CB Rodgers-Cromartie led the Giants with six interceptions. S Landon Collins had five picks. This is the first season in which the Giants had at least two players with at least five interceptions apiece since 1997, when Jason CB Sehorn led the team with six picks, and S Tito Wooten and CB Phillippi Sparks each had five.

The Giants will try to keep several streaks alive Sunday when they face the Packers in Green Bay in an NFC Wild Card Game. The Giants, who defeated the Packers in Lambeau Field in the 2007 and 2011 postseasons, are the only visiting team to win consecutive playoff games in Green Bay. The Giants have won their last five postseason road games (three in 2007 two in 2011), an NFL record. Eli Manning is the only quarterback in NFL history to start and win five consecutive games as a playoff visitor.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice at 12:20PM on Thursday. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.