New York Giants Coordinators Talk Green Bay Packers

JANUARY 5, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Thursday.
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (ankle), safety Nat Berhe (concussion), defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring), and tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis.
Right tackle Bobby Hart (forearm) fully practiced.
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select players will address the media on Friday.
