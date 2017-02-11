Feb 112017
Follow @BigBlueInteract
MARTIN MAYHEW HIRED BY SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS…
IMPORTANT DATES SECTION UPDATED…
MARTIN MAYHEW HIRED BY SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS…
According to SNY and The Daily News, the San Francisco 49ers have hired New York Giants Director of Football Operations/Special Projects Martin Mayhew to become a senior personal executive. Mayhew served as the general manager for the Lions from 2008-20015. He was fired by the Lions in November 2015. In his position with the Giants, Mayhew worked with Assistant General Manager Kevin Abrams on all aspects of the salary cap, Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) compliance, and player contract negotiations. He also handled special projects as assigned by General Manager Jerry Reese.
IMPORTANT DATES SECTION UPDATED…
The Important Dates section of the website has been updated.
ARTICLES…
- The incredible story of Trenton’s Daryl Virgies, Giants’ new N.J. underdog by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Why Shaun O’Hara believes Giants need offensive line competition by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Why the Giants need to add an offensive tackle before the draft by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Jonathan Casillas: Jersey Boy and Family Man by Michael Eisen of Giants.com
- Janoris Jenkins: Keep Giants’ defense together by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.