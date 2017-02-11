MARTIN MAYHEW HIRED BY SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS…

According to SNY and The Daily News, the San Francisco 49ers have hired New York Giants Director of Football Operations/Special Projects Martin Mayhew to become a senior personal executive. Mayhew served as the general manager for the Lions from 2008-20015. He was fired by the Lions in November 2015. In his position with the Giants, Mayhew worked with Assistant General Manager Kevin Abrams on all aspects of the salary cap, Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) compliance, and player contract negotiations. He also handled special projects as assigned by General Manager Jerry Reese.

IMPORTANT DATES SECTION UPDATED…

The Important Dates section of the website has been updated.

ARTICLES…