REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN RUSSELL OKUNG AGAIN…

The Washington Post is reporting that the New York Giants have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent Russell Okung (Denver Broncos), along with the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, and Minnesota Vikings. The Giants also pursued Okung last year in free agency.

The 29-year old Okung was originally drafted in the 1st round (6th overall pick) of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and signed by the Broncos as a free agent last year to a 5-year contract. Denver chose not to pick up his option after an inconsistent season.

In seven NFL seasons, Okung has started all 88 regular-season games that he played in. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012. However, 2016 was the first year he played a full 16-game schedule, having missed 24 regular-season games due to injuries: high ankle sprains in both ankles in 2010, a torn right pectoral muscle in 2011, a toe injury that caused him to miss half of the 2013 season, a bruised lung in 2014, and ankle and calf injuries in 2015. Okung also needed left shoulder surgery to repair a dislocation suffered in the 2015 playoffs. Okung combines excellent size and overall athleticism. Although, he really has not played at an elite level since the 2012 season, Okung is still considered one of the more solid all-around tackles in the game as both a run and pass blocker.

