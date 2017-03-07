NEW YORK GIANTS DEFENSIVE END KERRY WYNN TENDERED…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have tendered restricted free agent defensive end Kerry Wynn at the original-round, $1.797 million level. The tender allows the Giants to match any offer from another team to retain his services. But since Wynn was not drafted, the Giants would not receive any draft pick compensation.

Wynn saw his playing time decrease in 2016 (11 percent of defensive snaps). He played in 14 regular-season games with no starts and finished the year with 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Wynn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 34 regular-season games, with seven starts, for the Giants in his three years with the team.

