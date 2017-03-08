GIANTS INTERESTED IN BRANDON WILLIAMS AND TERRELL MCCLAIN…

According to media reports, the New York Giants have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent defensive tackles Brandon Williams (Baltimore Ravens) and Terrell McClain (Dallas Cowboys). The Baltimore Sun is reporting the team’s interest in Williams, while First Coast News is reporting the Giants interest in McClain.

If the reports are accurate, the Giants could be using this interest as leverage against unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Or the Giants may know that they will not be able to re-sign Hankins.

The 28-year old Williams was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He has started all but two regular-season games in the last three seasons. Last season, Williams accrued 51 tackles and one sack. Williams lacks ideal height (6’1”), but he mammoth (340 pounds) and considered one of the very best run-stuffing nose tackles in the NFL. Williams is not much of a pass rusher (4.5 career sacks).

The 28-year old McClain was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has played for the Panthers (2011), New England Patriots (2012), Houston Texans (2012-2013), and Dallas Cowboys (2014-2016). In six NFL seasons, McClain has played in 62 regular-season games with 27 starts. In 2016, he started 15 regular-season games and finished the year with 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. McClain lacks ideal size (6’2”, 302 pounds) but he was a disruptive player against the run and the pass in 2016. McClain has been injury prone.

