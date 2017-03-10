NEW YORK GIANTS TO CUT WILL JOHNSON, COULD BE RE-SIGNED…

NJ.com is reporting that the New York Giants will release fullback/tight end/H-Back Will Johnson. However, the Giants may re-sign Johnson to a cheaper deal. The Giants signed Johnson to a 2-year, $2.3 million contract last offseason, but he missed the entire season with nerve damage to his deltoid muscle. Johnson’s 2017 cap hit would have been $1.275 million. The Giants will suffer $200,000 in dead money by cutting him before June 1st.

Johnson told NJ.com that the Giants are interested in re-signing him to veteran-minimum contract ($775,000 for a player with his experience).

“I’d like to come back, but I know they just signed a guy (Rhett Ellison) who basically does the same thing I do, so I don’t know if they even want me back,” Johnson said. “They’re aware that I can sign elsewhere. I plan to shop around. There’s not much of a market for me coming off (Injured Reserve) for a season. So, we’ll see how things turn out.

“I’ve been told if I had to go out and play football today I could. I don’t know if by the books I’m cleared or not. But after talking with the team doctors, I think I would be cleared and good to go. Everything looks fine.”

The Giants signed Johnson as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers in April 2016. Johnson was not drafted and signed with the Steelers in 2012. In four seasons with the Steelers, Johnson only missed one regular-season game, and started 20 contests. He has 31 career receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is versatile with the ability to play fullback, H-Back, and tight end. He is a good lead blocker who can also catch the football. Johnson is a solid special teams player.

BRANDON WILLIAMS RE-SIGNS WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS…

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a 5-year, $54 million contract. The New York Giants were reported to have some interest in Williams.