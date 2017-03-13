Giants Re-Sign John Jerry; Keenan Robinson Visits Bengals

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN JOHN JERRY…

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent offensive guard John Jerry to a 3-year, $10 million contract that includes $4.25 million in guaranteed money.

Jerry started every game at right guard for the Giants in 2016. Jerry was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Dolphins where he started 45 games in his first four seasons in the NFL. The Giants signed Jerry as an unrestricted free agent in March 2014 and started 16 games in 2014 and eight in 2015. Jerry looks the part as he has great size and long arms. A career inconsistent performer as both a run and pass blocker, Jerry became a far more reliable and steadier player in 2016.

KEENAN ROBINSON VISITING THE BENGALS…

ESPN is reporting that New York Giants unrestricted free agent linebacker Keenan Robinson is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today.

Robinson officially only started 6-of-16 regular-season games, but he was second in playing time on the team among all linebackers (71 percent of all defensive snaps). Robinson finished 2016 with 83 tackles and seven pass defenses.

Robinson was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, where he missed time in 2012 (four games with right pectoral tear), 2013 (entire season with left pectoral tear), 2014 (three games with a knee injury), and 2015 (four games with a shoulder injury). The Giants signed him as a free agent in March 2016.

Robinson has decent size and is a good athlete who runs well. Versatile, he can play inside and outside linebacker. Robinson is more of a run-and-hit linebacker than stout run defender at the point-of-attack. Robinson is solid in pass coverage. He only has 1.5 career sacks and has been injury prone. Robinson does not make many impact plays.

#NYG will pay Shane Vereen's $500,000 roster bonus by today's deadline. He is part of their 2017 plans, all per source informed. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2017

