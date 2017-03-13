New York Giants Cut Will Johnson; D.J. Fluker Signing Official

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT WILL JOHNSON…

The New York Post, Newsday, and NJ.com are reporting that the New York Giants have released fullback/H-Back/tight end Will Johnson. The Giants signed Johnson to a 2-year, $2.3 million contract last offseason, but he missed the entire season with nerve damage to his deltoid muscle. Johnson’s 2017 cap hit would have been $1.275 million. The Giants will suffer $200,000 in dead money by cutting him before June 1st.

Johnson has indicated that the Giants may re-sign him to a cheaper contract.

The Giants signed Johnson as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers in April 2016. Johnson was not drafted and signed with the Steelers in 2012. In four seasons with the Steelers, Johnson only missed one regular-season game, and started 20 contests. He has 31 career receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is versatile with the ability to play fullback, H-Back, and tight end. He is a good lead blocker who can also catch the football. Johnson is a solid special teams player.

D.J. FLUKER SIGNING OFFICIAL…

The New York Giants officially announced the signing of unrestricted free agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. The contract is reportedly a 1-year, $3 million deal.

“D.J. is a young, versatile big man with lots of starts in this league,” said General Manager Jerry Reese. “He will bring size, toughness and competition to our offensive line unit.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to a new start,” said Fluker. “Hopefully, I can make a big impact on the offensive line. I think the Giants give me the best opportunity to be successful.”

Fluker was asked if he preferred play tackle or guard. “Wherever they want me to be successful and the team to be successful,” said Fluker. “They’ll move me around a little bit. Wherever they want to put me is fine.”

The 25-year old Fluker was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Chargers, Fluker has started 59 regular-season games, first at right tackle and then right guard. After a solid rookie season in 2013, Fluker has struggled since and was cut by the Chargers in March 2017. Fluker has excellent size (6’5”, 339 pounds) and strength, but he has struggled in pass protection. Tough, he’s played through injuries but has had issues with the cerebral elements of the game such as picking up stunts.

Rhett Ellison's deal is a legit 4 years for $18M. It includes $5M signing bonus, $8M gtd and has just a $2.25 million cap hit this year. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 13, 2017

