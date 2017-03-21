NEW YORK GIANTS TO RE-SIGN KEENAN ROBINSON…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants will re-sign unrestricted free agent linebacker Keenan Robinson, who also drew interest from the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Terms of the contract are not yet known.

Robinson was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, where he missed time in 2012 (four games with right pectoral tear), 2013 (entire season with left pectoral tear), 2014 (three games with a knee injury), and 2015 (four games with a shoulder injury). The Giants signed him as a free agent in March 2016.

Robinson officially only started 6-of-16 regular-season games for the Giants in 2016, but he was second in playing time on the team among all linebackers (71 percent of all defensive snaps). Robinson finished 2016 with 83 tackles and seven pass defenses.

Robinson has decent size and is a good athlete who runs well. Versatile, he can play inside and outside linebacker. Robinson is more of a run-and-hit linebacker than stout run defender at the point-of-attack. Robinson is solid in pass coverage. He only has 1.5 career sacks and has been injury prone. Robinson does not make many impact plays.