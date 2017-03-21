NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN RUNNING BACK SHAUN DRAUGHN…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent running back Shaun Draughn (San Francisco 49ers) to a 1-year contract.

The 29-year Draughn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Washington Redskins after the 2011 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Redskins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2011–2012), Baltimore Ravens (2013), Indianapolis Colts (2013), Chicago Bears (2014), San Diego Chargers (2014), Cleveland Browns (2014–2015), and San Francisco 49ers (2015-2016). In six seasons, Draughn has played in 57 regular-season games with seven starts (all seven coming with the 49ers in the last two years). For his career, Draughn has rushed the ball 225 times for 723 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He also 80 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

Draughn has ordinary size (5’11”, 205 pounds), but he is a tough, hard-nosed cut-back runner who can move the chains in short yardage and catch the football. He is a good special teams player.

Including Draughn, the Giants now have seven running backs under contract, including Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa, George Winn, Jacob Huesman, and Daryl Virgies.