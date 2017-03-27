Giants Interested in Nick Mangold; Steve Tisch Comments on His Team

REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN NICK MANGOLD…

The Daily News is reporting that the New York Giants are interested in free agent offensive center Nick Mangold, who was released by the New York Jets in late February before free agency started.

The 33-year old Mangold was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. In his 11 seasons with the Jets, Mangold started every game he played in, missing only 12 games (eight of which were in 2016 due to an ankle injury). Mangold has been voted to seven Pro Bowls (2008-2011, 2013-2015) and is a three-time All-Pro (2009-2011). Though an aging veteran, Mangold is still capable of being a very effective run and pass blocker when healthy.

STEVE TISCH COMMENTS ON HIS TEAM…

New York Giants Chairman and Executive Vice President Steve Tisch spoke with reporters on Monday at the NFL Annual meeting and addressed the following issues:

On General Manager Jerry Reese: “There was a lot of heat on Jerry (last year). John Mara, my partner, made it very clear to Jerry, ‘We’re watching you and we have very high expectations, and it’s really your time to deliver, Jerry.’ So the moves he made last season, clearly in retrospect, were hugely significant and really changed the whole defense of the team. I’m thrilled Jerry accepted the challenge, acknowledged what he had to do and he did it. That doesn’t happen every time. It doesn’t happen really all that often… So, Jerry has done a fantastic job. Looking forward to the draft next month, I’m very excited who we’re gonna add to the team.’’

On if the Giants need to replace quarterback Eli Manning: “You can’t beat age. I think it’s certainly in the back of everybody’s mind, including Eli’s. There’s no urgency, there’s no panic, but I think if you’re a responsible owner, responsible GM, you’ve got to start thinking about it… We’re not coming at this from any place of desperation or urgent need. Jerry is aware of it, John (Mara) and I are aware of it, and it’s just part of the game, literally, and metaphorically.”

On unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins: “I think Johnathan and his agent know where we are. The agent has all of the phone numbers… I’m very optimistic that we’re going to work this out. I’m pretty convinced Johnathan would like to work this out. I hope we can… That’s just going to be another position filled by an extremely athletic, gifted, talented player… No one is panicking right now. There’s time.”

