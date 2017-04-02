ELI MANNING AND BRANDON MARSHALL BEGIN WORKING TOGETHER…

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will begin his annual unofficial passing camp at Duke University this upcoming week. The Daily News reported on Tuesday that newcomer wide receiver Brandon Marshall will participate. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and other Giants receivers have participated in previous years.

The workouts are overseen by current Duke University head football coach David Cutcliffe, who was Eli Manning’s head coach at the University of Mississippi from 2000 to 2003. Cutcliffe uses these workouts to help his friend Manning as well as expose his players to the work ethic of professional football players.

“The benefits for (the Giants players) are great as they come in here and get a great, private opportunity to work,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said Tuesday. “I just enjoy my time with Eli. It’s something that’s celebrating five years of being together in college. At the same time, what a gifted player and person. Not only am I working with Eli and these phenomenal receivers, our players are affected as well. It’s a golden opportunity for us. One of our receivers can ask Odell Beckham questions.”

The program consists of on-field work that lasts two and a half hours per day, split into two sessions. The players will also receive treatment and rehab (if necessary) and do strength and film work. For years, Cutcliffe has coached Manning on his fundamentals, including footwork and throwing motion.

“What those guys are doing is creating the proper chemistry and the proper timing to get more prepared for OTAs (Organized Team Activity practices),” Cutcliffe said. “We work on all types of throws in all areas of the field.”

The New York Giants offseason program begins on April 18 and the first OTA practice will be held on May 22.

“We’re going to throw and watch film,” Marshall said of the Duke University workouts. “It’s just a jump-start on chemistry building and coming together and learning the offense for me. I think for me personally it’s about getting a jump-start on learning the offense and what they are expecting of me.”

