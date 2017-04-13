INDIANAPOLIS COLTS SIGN JOHNATHAN HANKINS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN is reporting that the contract is a 3-year, $30 million deal that includes $14.5 million in guaranteed money.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that the New York Giants offered Hankins a 4-year, $28 million contract when free agency began and that offer remained on the table. The Post also reported that Hankins was originally seeking a contract that would pay him $15 million per season, and later reduced his asking price to $10 million per season.

Hankins started every game and finished the 2016 regular season with 43 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Hankins was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Giants. Hankins has excellent size, strength, and overall athleticism. He is a stout run defender who occasionally flashes on the pass rush.

The Giants are currently very thin at defensive tackle with only three players on the roster: Damon Harrison, Jay Bromley, and Robert Thomas.