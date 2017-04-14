NEW YORK GIANTS INTERESTED IN JARED ODRICK…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have expressed interest in free agent defensive tackle Jared Odrick. The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles are also supposedly interested in his services.

The 29-year old Odrick was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in March 2015. The Jaguars cut him in February 2017. Odrick has played in 87 regular season games with 63 starts. After not missing a game in five seasons, Odrick missed 10 games in 2016 with a shoulder injury. Odrick is big, tall lineman who can play both tackle and end. He has nice combination of quickness and power. He flashes at times on the pass rush with 23 career sacks.