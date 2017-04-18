New York Giants Offseason Program Begins; Kerry Wynn Signs Tender

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFSEASON PROGRAM BEGINS…

The New York Giants offseason program began on Tuesday, kicking off the 9-week “voluntary” program that by NFL rules is broken into three phases:

Phase One (Two Weeks): Consists of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (Three Weeks): Consists of on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three (Four Weeks): Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The team’s OTAs will be held on May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 13-15.

Owa Odighizuwa was at Giants facility Tuesday for start of offseason workout program two weeks after hinting of taking break from football. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 18, 2017

KERRY WYNN SIGNS TENDER…

New York Giants restricted free agent defensive end Kerry Wynn has signed his 1-year, $1.797 million tender. Wynn was the only Giants restricted free agent who was tendered. (Running back Orleans Darkwa was not tendered but re-signed). Wynn visited the New England Patriots last week.

Wynn saw his playing time decrease in 2016 (11 percent of defensive snaps). He played in 14 regular-season games with no starts and finished the year with 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Wynn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 34 regular-season games, with seven starts, for the Giants in his three years with the team. Wynn has a nice combination of size, strength, and overall athletic ability. Wynn is a better run defender than pass rusher as he lacks dynamic quickness on the outside pass rush. He is able to play defensive tackle in pass-rush situations.

