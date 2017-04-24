New York Giants Picking Up Option on Odell Beckham, Jr.

GIANTS PICKING UP OPTION ON ODELL BECKHAM, JR…
The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants will pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.’s rookie contract. That means that Beckham will not become a free agent until after the 2018 NFL season. Beckham will earn $1,839,027 in salary in 2017 ($3,311,063 overall cap hit, including prorated signing bonus), but will now see his salary spike to about $8,000,000 in 2018.
Beckham is one of the game’s best players and had another stellar season in his third year, starting all 16 regular-season games and finishing with 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his first three seasons, Beckham has accrued 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in 43 regular-season games. Beckham’s accolades already include Pro Football Writers of America “Rookie of the Year” (2014), second-team All-Pro (2015, 2016), and Pro Bowl (2014, 2015, 2016). All of this despite constant double teams by opposing defenses.
The @Giants are picking up Odell Beckham Jr's fifth-year option. I'd guess announcement before start of draft Thursday. Deadline is May 3.
— Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 24, 2017
