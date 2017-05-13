NEW YORK GIANTS MAKE SIX ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants made six roster moves on Saturday. The team signed rookie mini-camp tryout players running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards, and safety Trey Robinson.

To make room for these three, the Giants waived undrafted rookie free agents wide receiver Robert Wheelwright and cornerback Nigel Tribune as well as running back Daryl Virgies, who the Giants signed to a reserve/future contract in January 2017.

RB Khalid Abdullah, 5’9”, 211lbs, 4.69, James Madison University (Video)

Abdullah is a super-productive, instinctive, small-school running back with decent size. He lacks ideal speed, but he can make defenders miss.

CB SaQwan Edwards, 6’0”, 200lbs, 4.52, University of New Mexico (Video)

Edwards was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft and spent most of the 2015 season on the team’s Practice Squad and all of 2016 on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. Edwards has good size and decent overall athleticism.

S Trey Robinson, 6’1”, 217lbs, 4.63, Furman University (Video)

Robinson is a big safety with decent athleticism who plays a physical game.

