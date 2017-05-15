NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN KEVIN SNEAD, WAIVE MARTIN WALLACE…

The New York Giants have signed another undrafted rookie free agent tryout player, wide receiver Kevin Snead, who impressed the team during last week’s three-day rookie mini-camp.

To make room for Snead, the Giants waived offensive lineman Martin Wallace, who was signed by the Giants to a reserve/future contract in January 2017. Wallace was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cleveland Browns after the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Browns (2013), Panthers (2014-2015), Buccaneers (2015), Bears (2015-2016), Cardinals (2016), and Jets (2016).

WR Kevin Snead, 6’0”, 190lbs, 4.22, Carson-Newman University (Video)

Snead is an extremely fast but raw, small-school player who has some experience at both corner and wide receiver. He only had five catches in college. Snead did return kickoffs in college.

GIANTS INSIDER WITH PK ALDRICK ROSAS…

The video of a Giants Insider Q&A with place kicker Aldrick Rosas is available at Giants.com.

