DEVIN TAYLOR AND GERALD HODGES VISITING NEW YORK GIANTS…
According to ESPN and ProFootballTalk.com, unrestricted free agents defensive end Devin Taylor (Detroit Lions) and linebacker Gerald Hodges (San Francisco 49ers) will be visiting the New York Giants. Taylor will supposedly visit the Giants today and Hodges will visit the Giants on Tuesday after meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
Taylor was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In four seasons with the Lions, Taylor has played in 61 regular-season games with 18 starts, 16 of which came in 2016 when Taylor accrued 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. The 27-year old Taylor is a big end (6’7”, 275lbs) with good overall athleticism. However, he never lived up to expectations in Detroit.
Hodges was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2015. In four NFL seasons, Hodges has played in 54 regular-season games with 26 starts. Hodges started 12 games in 2016 and finished the year with 83 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. The 26-year old, 6’2”, 236lb defender is good run defender who does an adequate job in pass coverage.
