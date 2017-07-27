NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP BEGINS…
New York Giants players reported to summer training camp on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The first practice will be held at 11:40AM on Friday and will be one of eleven practices open to the public, weather permitting. The training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.
All 90 New York Giants players, including defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa, reported to camp. Odighizuwa missed all of the team’s spring work due to unspecified “personal issues.”
SHAUN DRAUGHN TO PUP, J.T. THOMAS BEING EVALUATED…
New York Giants running back Shaun Draughn (ankle) was placed on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List at the start of training camp. Meanwhile, linebacker J.T. Thomas (knee) is still being evaluated.
“J.T. is taking a physical right now,” said General Manager Jerry Reese. “He’s going to be here, you know, right now, he’s going to be here. But, we have to make some decisions on how he comes out of the physical.”
GENERAL MANAGER JERRY REESE…
The transcript of Jerry Reese’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- WR Sterling Shepard (Video)
- OC Weston Richburg (Video)
- LG Justin Pugh (Video)
- DT Damon Harrison (Video)
- CB Eli Apple (Video)
ARTICLES…
- John Mara speaks: Talks Beckham’s future and drive for 5 by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- Giants put Eli Manning, veteran players on a ‘pitch count’ by Tom Rock of Newsday
- 5 things we learned on Training Camp opening day by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- 5 highlights as Giants players meet the press to open training camp by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- 5 things Giants GM Jerry Reese needs to address by John Healy of The Daily News
- Ben McAdoo inspires players with Rudyard Kipling’s “If” poem and Frasier the sex Lion from the 1970s by Bob Glauber of Newsday
- Giants pushing down Super Bowl talk: McAdoo’s T-shirts prove it by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Super Bowl is there for the Giants’ taking — with one big if by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- These 5 story lines will shape Giants training camp by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Breaking down 5 position battles set to heat up at Giants training camp by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Giants’ camp starts with 5 big issues and 1 notable absence by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Training Camp Storylines: What to watch for by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Ereck Flowers leads group of Giants with something to prove by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants pre-training camp 53-man roster projection: Which veterans are on chopping block? by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Meet the Giants’ QB-turned-fullback underdog: ‘I’m fired up about it’ by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Slow down: Giants’ Sterling Shepard learned a rookie lesson by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Even with the same offensive line, Giants expect group to improve by John Healy of The Daily News
- Justin Pugh: Giants have best roster ‘on paper’ in his five years by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
