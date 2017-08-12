PITTSBURGH STEELERS 20 – NEW YORK GIANTS 12…

In what amounted to not much more than a glorified scrimmage, the New York Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 in the preseason opener for both teams at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday night. The Giants chose to sit quarterback Eli Manning, wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The Steelers also did not play quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Aside for a a couple of breakdowns in the secondary, the Giants defense played well for most of the game, but the offense struggled for most of the night. Pass blocking up front was very shaky and the Giants were unable to consistently run the ball. The Giants gave up seven sacks, while sacking Pittsburgh quarterbacks three times.

The Giants were held to 242 total net yards (73 rushing, 169 passing) and 19 first downs. The Steelers were held to 226 total net yards (124 rushing, 102 passing) and 10 first downs. Seventy-two of the Steelers 102 passing yards came on two plays, with wide receiver Cobi Hamilton beating cornerback Valentino Blake deep, including once for a touchdown.

The Giants also had issues in the red zone (0-for-2) and all of team’s scoring came on field goals. Aldrick Rosas converted on kicks of 27 and 52 yards while Mike Nugent converted on kicks of 30 and 45 yards. Cornerback Donte Deayon muffed a punt, leading to one Steelers’ touchdown right before halftime.

All three quarterbacks behind Manning played, including Josh Johnson (5-of-10 for 31 yards), Geno Smith (10-of-16 for 114 yards and one interception), and Davis Webb (8-of-16 for 67 yards). Tight end Jerell Adams was the leading pass receiver with three catches for 28 yards. Running back Orleans Darkwa (3 carries for 18 yards) was the leading rusher.

Defensively, safety Landon Collins (5 tackles), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (3 tackles including one short-yardage stop), defensive end Kerry Wynn (3 tackles, 1 sack), and defensive end Delvin Taylor (one interception) all flashed.

INJURY REPORT…

Not playing in the game were running back Shaun Draughn (PUP – ankle), linebacker J.T. Thomas (PUP- knee), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), wide receiver Kevin Snead (lower body), defensive tackle Robert Thomas (“sore”), linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion protocol), linebacker Mark Herzlich (stinger), and safety Ryan Murphy (lower body).

The only player who appeared to get hurt in the game was safety Duke Ihenacho (hamstring).

POST-GAME REACTION…

