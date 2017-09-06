Wednesday Injury Update: Still No Odell Beckham and Keenan Robinson

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

“(Beckham) got some treatment,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “He’s getting all of the work in he can get and we’ll see how he progresses… We are just going to take it day by day. If he is cleared medically to play in the game, we will play him. If not, we won’t… if it is safe for the player to play and he is not going to do further harm to himself physically, then we would think about playing him, but I have never put a player out there who would do further damage to himself physically… It’s a medical decision.”

“I feel better,” said Beckham. “It’s a new day. So just taking it day to day… Whenever they clear it, then we’ll be cleared. So, it’s just kind of – it’s really a day to day thing. I feel better than I did yesterday. I feel better than I did the day before yesterday. So, it’s progress… I’ve done some running and cutting… I wouldn’t count (me playing on Sunday) out… If I have to wear a brace or tape it, then I’m probably not going to play.”

Fullback Shane Smith (quad), wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), and cornerback Michael Hunter (concussion) fully practiced.

The Giants practice on Thursday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators will also address the media after practice.