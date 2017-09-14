Odell Beckham Returns to Practice

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ENDS SEPTEMBER 30…

Right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle) and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis.

“Better than yesterday, for sure,” said Beckham. “It’s been getting better over the past couple days. Probably the best I’ve felt yet. So, I’m going in the right direction.”

When asked how realistic it was for him to play last Sunday, Beckham responded, “As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn’t there. It had been three weeks. The injury hadn’t even been a month since it happened. It’s a six to eight week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get out there, it just wasn’t enough time.”

When asked if he will play on Monday, Beckham answered, “I can’t tell you that right now, but I’m trying my hardest, that’s for sure.”

Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) fully practiced.

The Giants practice on Friday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.