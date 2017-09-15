Steve Spagnuolo, Mike Sullivan, and Tom Quinn Address the Media

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ENDS SEPTEMBER 30…
INJURY UPDATE…
Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) practiced on a limited basis on Friday.
“(Beckham) responded well to treatment,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “He responded well to his work yesterday. Got a little bit more today, but he’s still limited.”
“We’ll take it day to day,” McAdoo said of Hart.
“(Robinson) took the next step in the protocol,” McAdoo said, “and was out here in a yellow jersey, and had a non-contact practice.”
Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) fully practiced.
Don't be surprised to see Odell Beckham play Monday night. Everything seems to be trending in that direction barring a setback, per source.
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 15, 2017
THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan
- Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Tom Quinn
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- RB Orleans Darkwa (Video)
- WR Roger Lewis, Jr. (Video)
- DT Damon Harrison (Video)
- CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Video)
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Saturday. There is no media availability on Sunday. The Giants play the Detroit Lions at home on Monday night.
