 

Steve Spagnuolo, Mike Sullivan, and Tom Quinn Address the Media

 Posted by
Sep 152017
 
Steve Spagnuolo, New York Giants (September 10, 2017)

Steve Spagnuolo – © USA TODAY Sports

INJURY UPDATE…
Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) practiced on a limited basis on Friday.

“(Beckham) responded well to treatment,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “He responded well to his work yesterday. Got a little bit more today, but he’s still limited.”

“We’ll take it day to day,” McAdoo said of Hart.

“(Robinson) took the next step in the protocol,” McAdoo said, “and was out here in a yellow jersey, and had a non-contact practice.”

Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) fully practiced.

THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Saturday. There is no media availability on Sunday. The Giants play the Detroit Lions at home on Monday night.

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy

