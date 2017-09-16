Odell Beckham, B.J. Goodson, and D.J. Fluker Questionable

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ENDS SEPTEMBER 30…

Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!

INJURY UPDATE…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (leg), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (leg) are officially listed as “questionable” for the game against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) will not play in the game.

“(Goodson) has a lower leg injury,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “It’s something that has been bothering him over the last couple of days… It happened yesterday. It got sore as practice went on. We pulled him out (of practice)… (Fluker the same), late in practice.”

“We will see how it goes (with Beckham),” said McAdoo. “We will get in there and do a little bit of work this morning. Then tomorrow we will go in and have our launch day. Take a look at him tomorrow and see how it goes… It’s a medical decision. We’re just seeing his level of confidence and where he is sticking his foot in the ground… The biggest thing is you don’t want to put a player out there that is going to do any harm to himself or injure himself any more than he is. It is an injury. It’s a tough injury. He’s fighting through it and doing everything he can to get back, but we’re going to be smart with him.”

Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) are “probable” for the game.

“Bobby Hart is improving,” said McAdoo. “Bobby got through practice yesterday. He did fine out there yesterday. We will take a look and see how he does tomorrow.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants play the Detroit Lions at home on Monday night.