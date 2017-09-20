Evan Engram in Concussion Protocol; Four Giants Miss Practice

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ENDS SEPTEMBER 30…

INJURY UPDATE…

Right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

“It’s something (with Jenkins) that worsened as (last) week went on,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), tight end Evan Engram (concussion), and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) practiced on a limited basis.

“(Engram is) in the protocol,” said McAdoo. “He had a non-contact practice today.”

“(Beckham) was in a limited role today and we’ll monitor him as the week goes on,” said McAdoo. “Today was really a jog-thru type practice for us.”

ED EAGAN SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Ed Eagan to the Practice Squad, filling the vacancy created when the Giants signed linebacker Curtis Grant to the 53-man roster on Monday. The 5’11’, 183-pound Eagan was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills. The Giants signed Eagan in August 2017 and cut him in early September.

DENNY MARCIN PASSES AWAY…

Denny Marcin, the Giants defensive line coach from 1997-2003 under Jim Fassel, passed away today at his home in Southport, North Carolina following a long illness.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.