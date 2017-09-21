Mike Sullivan, Steve Spagnuolo, and Tom Quinn Address the Media

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ENDS SEPTEMBER 30…
INJURY UPDATE…
Right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (concussion) practiced on a limited basis.
Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) fully practiced. “I feel good,” Robinson said. “I’ve been on the sideline for like five weeks, four weeks, something like that. It feels good.”
THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Tom Quinn (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (Video)
- WR Brandon Marshall
- DE Olivier Vernon (Video)
- DT Damon Harrison (Video)
- LB Keenan Robinson (Video)
- CB Eli Apple (Video)
- S Landon Collins (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Eli Manning OK with being criticized by Ben McAdoo by Bob Glauber of Newsday
- Eli Manning taking more hits than usual this season by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Giant question marks surrounding receivers could prevent Big Blue from righting ship against Eagles by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Odell Beckham Jr. aims to be game-changer he’s always been by Michael Eisen of Giants.com
- Brandon Marshall wants to go from ‘pawn’ to king for Giants by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Embattled Giants LT Ereck Flowers responds to critics after 3-sack game vs. Lions by James Kratch for NJ.com
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday. There is no media availability on Saturday. The Giants play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
