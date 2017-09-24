LAST WEEK OF THE BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 27 – NEW YORK GIANTS 24…

In all likelihood, the 2017 New York Giants season ended on Sunday afternoon with the team’s devastating 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Trailing 14-0 entering the 4th quarter, the Giants scored 24 points in the final period, only to lose the lead twice. The Eagles won the game on a walk-off 61-yard field goal after a series of late-game Giants’ blunders. The Giants are now 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the NFC East.

The Giants’ offense continued to be inept in the first half. Their four offensive possessions resulted in two punts, an interception, and a turnover on downs at the Eagles’ 1-yard line just before halftime. The Eagles also had their own first-half offensive issues with two punts and a turnover on downs. But the team did put together an 18-play, 90-yard marathon of a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run. At the half, the Giants trailed 7-0.

The 3rd quarter was not kind to New York either. Despite missing a 52-yard field goal, the Eagles extended their lead to 14-0 with a 7-play, 54-yard drive after another Manning interception. The Giants also had a three-and-out and another drive end on downs at the Eagles 13-yard line.

The game rapidly changed in the 4th quarter. The Giants scored their first touchdown on a 5-play, 55-yard drive that ended with a Manning 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. The Giants then immediately got the ball back when safety Landon Collins forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Eli Apple at the Eagles’ 33-yard line. Four plays later, Manning found Beckham again, this time with a one-handed 4-yard touchdown reception, and the game was tied at 14-14 with less than 11 minutes left to play.

After an Eagles punt, the Giants unbelievably went ahead 21-14 in the contest on a 77-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Sterling Shepard. But the New York defense could not hold the lead as the Eagles quickly scored on a 4-play, 75-yard drive that tied the game with less than six minutes to play.

Back came the Giants with a 7-play, 52-yard drive that set up a successful 41-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas. Giants 24 – Eagles 21. But again, the defense could not hold the lead and the Eagles tied the game on a 46-yard field goal after an 8-play, 47-yard drive.

The Giants got the ball back with 51 seconds left in regulation. After gaining seven yards on the first play, the Giants shot themselves in the foot with back-to-back penalties. Facing a 2nd-and-18 with 32 seconds to play, running back Shane Vereen stopped the clock by running out of bounds after a 3-yard run. Tight end Evan Engram came up 1-yard short of the first down after a 14-yard catch. On 4th-and-1 from the Giants’ 24, Brad Wing shanked a 28-yard punt to the Eagles’ 38-yard line. After an incomplete pass, a 19-yard pass with one second left on the clock moved the ball to the Giants’ 43-yard line. The Eagles punter then hit a 61-yard field goal to end the game.

Offensively, Manning finished the game 35-of-47 for 366 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. His leading receivers were Beckham (9 catches, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns), wide receiver Brandon Marshall (8 catches for 66 yards), and Shepard (7 catches for 133 yards, 1 touchdown). However, the Giants continued to struggle running the ball, gaining just 48 yards on 17 carries.

Defensively, the Giants did force one turnover and accrued three sacks, but the defense yielded 354 total net yards, including 193 yards rushing.

The Giants were penalized 10 times for 137 yards in the game. The Eagles out-gained the Giants in time of possession 37:32 to 22:28.

Video highlights/lowlights are available at Giants.com.

INACTIVE LIST AND INJURY REPORT…

Inactive for the game were right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin), quarterback Davis Webb, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Matt LaCosse, and defensive end Avery Moss.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and running back Orleans Darkwa (back) left the game with injuries and did not return. Vernon said after the game that x-rays on his ankle were negative but he would undergo an MRI.

POST-GAME REACTION…

