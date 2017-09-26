 

Eli Manning, Brandon Marshall, and Jason Pierre-Paul Address the Media

 Posted by
Sep 262017
 
Share Button
Jay Bromley, New York Giants (September 24, 2017)

Jay Bromley – © USA TODAY Sports

LAST WEEK OF THE BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…
Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants return to practice on Wednesday at 11:40AM.

Print Friendly

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.