September 27, 2017 New York Giants Injury Report

LAST WEEK OF THE BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!

INJURY UPDATE…

Running back Shane Vereen (calf), running back Orleans Darkwa (back), right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (ankle/wrist), and linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin) did not practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin) practiced on a limited basis.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.