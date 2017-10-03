Eli Manning, Brandon Marshall, and Aldrick Rosas Address the Media

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

NOTES…

Running back Wayne Gallman is the 78th different player to catch a regular-season pass from Manning. Gallman and tight end Rhett Ellison became the 47th and 48th players to catch a regular-season touchdown pass from Manning.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.’s seven receptions in Tampa increased his career total to 308. That moved him past Victor Cruz (303) and into 10th place on the franchise’s career list. Hakeem Nicks is ninth with 318 catches.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time the Giants have lost consecutive games on the last play of the game since the 1970 merger.

The Giants and Buffalo Bills are the only NFL teams that have not scored a first-quarter point this season. The Giants’ 17 first-half points is the second-lowest total in the league; Miami has scored three.

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants return to practice on Wednesday at 11:40AM.