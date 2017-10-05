Mike Sullivan, Steve Spagnuolo, and Tom Quinn Address the Media

INJURY UPDATE…

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), center Weston Richburg (concussion), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee), and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

“We have to be concerned (about Pierre-Paul and Vernon),” said Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “I mean, our two top guys are ailing a little, but this is the NFL. Guys are going to get hurt, so we have to have other people step up. We have to prepare if we don’t have them. I’m hopeful that we get both or if not both, at least one.”

Wide receiver Odell Beckham (finger/ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

Running back Orleans Darkwa (back), wide receiver Brandon Marshall (toe), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) fully practiced.

Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday. There is no media availability on Saturday. The Giants play the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.