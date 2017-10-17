DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE REINSTATED, MICHAEL HUNTER CUT…

The New York Giants have reinstated cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was suspended without pay by the team last Thursday for violating team rules. According to media reports, Rodgers-Cromartie was in trouble for leaving a team recovery session on October 6th, the sidelines during the Giants-Chargers game on October 8th, and the team facility on October 10th – all without permission. The Giants released a statement that said Head Coach Ben McAdoo spoke with Rodgers-Cromartie today before he was reinstated.

To make room for Rodgers-Cromartie on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived/injured cornerback Michael Hunter, who injured his hamstring during the Giants-Broncos game on Sunday night. The Giants originally signed Hunter as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. Hunter spent time on both the Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2016.

Last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Roger Lewis, Jr. and Tavarres King were the only Giants wide receivers to catch a pass – and they had one reception apiece. It was the first time no Giants wide receiver had more than one catch since December 24, 2006, when Plaxico Burress, Tim Carter, and Sinorice Moss each had one in a 30-7 loss to New Orleans (when the Giants had 59 net passing yards).

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the victory in Denver was the first Giants game in which their wide receivers totaled no more than two catches since September 22, 1991, when Mark Ingram and Odessa Turner each had one catch in a 13-10 victory against Cleveland.

Since the 1970 merger, the Giants are 18-2-1 when their opponents throws 50 or more passes.

The game in Denver was quarterback Eli Manning’s 50th start in October. The Giants are 36-14 (.720) in those games.

On Sunday, the Giants wore a “14” sticker on their helmet in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback and Giants record-holder Y.A. Tittle, who passed away last week. The sticker will remain on their helmets for the remainder of the season.

The Giants return to practice on Wednesday.