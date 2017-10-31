New York Giants Suspend Janoris Jenkins, Sign Devin Taylor

NEW YORK GIANTS SUSPEND JANORIS JENKINS…

For the second time this season, the New York Giants have suspended one of their Pro Bowl cornerbacks for violating team rules. The Giants have suspended cornerback Janoris Jenkins indefinitely. Jenkins will not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “When we don’t fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times.”

According to the team’s press release, Jenkins failed to show up for practice on Monday. “At that point, neither myself nor any of the coaches had heard from Jackrabbit (Jenkins),” McAdoo said. “I did not speak with him directly until Tuesday morning.”

McAdoo will supposedly review the status of the suspension at the beginning of next week.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended by the Giants on October 12 for violating team rules. He was reinstated five days later after missing a game.

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DEVIN TAYLOR, PLACE CAP CAPI ON IR…

The New York Giants have signed defensive end Devin Taylor, who the Giants signed as an unrestricted free agent in May 2017 but cut in early September. Taylor was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In four seasons with the Lions, Taylor has played in 61 regular-season games with 18 starts, 16 of which came in 2016 when Taylor accrued 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. Taylor is a big end (6’8”, 270 pounds) with good overall athleticism. However, he never lived up to expectations in Detroit.

To make room for Taylor, the Giants placed defensive end Nordly “Cap” Capi on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks on October 22nd.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed Trevor Bates to the Practice Squad. To make room for Bates, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Bates was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He has spent time with the Colts (2016) and New England Patriots (2016-2017). He has only played in one regular-season game, with the Colts in 2016. Bates has good size (6’2”, 247 pounds) but lacks ideal overall athleticism for the position.

Raymond was signed to the Practice Squad earlier this month. The 5’9”, 160-pound Raymond was originally signed by the Denver Broncos after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with both the Broncos (2016) and New York Jets (2017).

ARTICLES…