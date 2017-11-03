Six New York Giants Ruled Out Against Los Angeles Rams

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) will not play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is “questionable” for the game.
Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Thomas (calf), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and safety Nat Berhe (calf) are expected to play.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Ben McAdoo Press Conference (Video)
- Ben McAdoo Giants.com Q&A
- Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
ARTICLES…
- Davis Webb’s quiet preparation for Eli Manning’s job by Zach Braziller of The New York Post
- Sterling Shepard turns to old college practices, will tape ankles Sunday by Michael Eisen of Giants.com
- Giants’ defense versus opposing tight ends: Imperfect together at an alarming rate by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Is it personal for Calvin Munson after Rams abandoned his hometown? | Giants 4 Downs by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Eli Apple has had a challenging first half to his second pro season by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
