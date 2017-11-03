 

Six New York Giants Ruled Out Against Los Angeles Rams

 Posted by
Nov 032017
 
Share Button
B.J. Goodson, New York Giants (August 20, 2016)

B.J. Goodson – © USA TODAY Sports Images

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) will not play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is “questionable” for the game.

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Thomas (calf), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and safety Nat Berhe (calf) are expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Print Friendly

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.