Six New York Giants Ruled Out Against Los Angeles Rams

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) will not play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is “questionable” for the game.

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Thomas (calf), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and safety Nat Berhe (calf) are expected to play.

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.