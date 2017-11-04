Giants Place Weston Richburg on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have placed center Weston Richburg on Injured Reserve. Richburg has not practiced or played since suffering a concussion in the October 1st game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Richburg started 46 regular-season games in his first three seasons. He spent his first season at left guard until being moved to his natural center position in 2015.

To fill the vacant roster spot, the Giants signed cornerback Tim Scott from the team’s Practice Squad. The 5’11”, 195-pound Scott was originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Redskins in 2015, but he did not play in a game and was out of the NFL in 2016. The Giants signed Scott in August 2017. Scott is a tough and physical corner with a decent combination of size and athletic ability.