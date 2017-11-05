LOS ANGELES RAMS 51 – NEW YORK GIANTS 17…

The New York Giants were obliterated by the Los Angels Rams on Sunday, losing 51 to 17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the loss, the Giants fell to 1-7 on the season.

“The team didn’t quit today,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo after the game. “They were playing hard.”

The game represented the Giants’ worst home defeat since losing by 34 points to the Green Bay Packers in 1998. The 51 points allowed were also the most points the Giants have allowed at home since 1964.

The game started off on a rocky note for the Giants. New York received the ball to start the game, drove into Los Angeles territory, but on 3rd-and-9 from the Rams’ 45-yard line, quarterback Eli Manning was sacked and he fumbled the ball away to the Rams. Running back Todd Gurley then gained 36 yards on his first carry and nine yards on his second carry down to the Giants 7-yard line. On 3rd-and-2, quarterback Jared Goff found tight end Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard score.

To New York’s credit, the offense immediately responded with an impressive 14-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Manning to wide receiver Tavarres King. The Giants were 4-of-4 on 3rd-down conversion attempts on this drive.

After that 1st-quarter possession, however, the roof collapsed.

The Rams responded to the Giants’ sole touchdown drive of the game with a 9-play, 66-yard effort that ended with a 27-yard field goal as the Rams regained the lead 10-7. Four plays later, the Giants turned the football over again when running back Wayne Gallman fumbled the ball away at midfield. The back-breaker came next. Facing 3rd-and-33, the Rams scored off a short screen pass that went for 52 yards and the touchdown. The Rams were now up 17-7. After a three-and-out by the Giants, the Rams took control of the game with a 67-yard deep strike from Goff to wideout Sammy Watkins. Rams 24 – Giants -7.

The Giants did chip into that lead on their following possession by picking up 44 yards in eight plays to set up a successful 50-yard field goal by place kicker Aldrick Rosas. And the Giants’ defense finally forced the Rams to punt on their ensuing drive. But the Giants turned the ball over again when Manning’s pass intended for wide receiver Roger Lewis was intercepted at the Giants’ 30-yard line. The Rams did not pick up a first down but extended their lead with a 46-yard field goal. The Giants had a chance to regain those points right before halftime, but Rosas missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

At the half, the Rams led 27-10. When asked what he said to the team at halftime, McAdoo responded, “Um.”

If the first half was bad for the Giants, the second half was worse. The Rams scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half, including drives of 75, 45, and 18 yards. On the latter two drives, the Rams benefited from short fields due to a 30-yard punt return and a blocked punt. The Giants’ defense only forced one other punt in the game and also allowed another field goal drive.

Meanwhile the Giants offense in the second half consisted of three punts, the blocked punt, and a garbage-time touchdown drive in the 4th quarter when the Giants were trailing 48-10.

Offensively, the Giants generated 111 net rushing yards and 208 net passing yards. Manning, who was pulled late in the game for Geno Smith, finished 20-of-36 for 220 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also fumbled the ball away once. His leading targets were wide receiver Sterling Shepard (5 catches for 70 yards) and tight end Evan Engram (4 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown). Running back Orleans Darkwa was the leading rusher with 16 carries for 71 yards.

Defensively, the Giants only forced two punts, did not sack the quarterback, created no turnovers, and allowed 473 total net yards and six touchdowns.

Video lowlights are available at Giants.com.

INACTIVE LIST AND INJURY REPORT…

Inactive for the game were offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle), and quarterback Davis Webb.

Linebacker Keenan Robinson suffered a quad injury during the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Ben McAdoo and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

POST-GAME NOTES…

The Giants fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 at home, the first time they have had each of those records since 1980.

A 37-yard completion to Sterling Shepard with just over 10 minutes remaining lifted Manning over the 50,000-yard mark for his career. He is the seventh player in NFL history to throw for more than 50,000 yards. The others are Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and John Elway. Manning finished the game with 50,034 yards. He is 1,441 yards behind Elway, who is sixth on the NFL’s career list.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Ben McAdoo will address the media by conference call Monday afternoon.