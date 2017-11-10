Five Giants Linebackers Ailing, Three Won’t Play Against 49ers

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad), and Keenan Robinson (quad) have officially been rule out of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) is “doubtful” for the game.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) are officially “questionable” for the game.

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle) are unofficially “probable.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.