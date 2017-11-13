Giants Ownership Issues a Statement; Ben McAdoo Conference Call

GIANTS OWNERSHIP ISSUES A STATEMENT…

New York Giants President/CEO John Mara and Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch issued the following written statement to the press on Monday:

“Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are. Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

MONDAY BEN MCADOO CONFERENCE CALL…

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo addressed the media by conference call on Monday to discuss the team’s 31-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers:

McAdoo: Alright, McAdoo here. On the offensive side of the ball, I thought we were physical and heavy-handed in the run game. Our quarterback rating and completion percentage was high and the two-minute drive in the fourth quarter showed some grit, showed that we had some fight in us. There were three fourth down conversations on that drive alone. What we need to work on, ball security in the green zone. Got to maintain possession of the ball. We got to score some points there. Third down conversions, need a higher percentage. Pass protection is a part of it, but not all of it. And we had three pre-snap penalties in the ballgame.

Defensively what we did well, we created two turnovers, had a fourth down stop and played good red zone defense. What we need to work on, explosive play production, we need to keep it down, we need to be better on third down and we need to do our job and not press. The other thing that showed up is the way we finish. We have the knowledge to do what we’re asking the players to do, we have the skillsets, we felt like we put a good plan in place, I felt like we put a good plan in place. We looked good in practice all week whether it was building the wall, setting the edge, and tracking the hip. Our alignment, gap control, eye discipline, we have the knowledge and skillsets to do that. The thing that was disappointing that showed up on film is the desire to finish on a consistent basis. There were plays we were capable of making and the desire to finish wasn’t consistent. I need to coach them better and we need to do it better. Not every play, not every player, but it did show up on tape.

Special teams, kickoff return, our blocking improved. Punt team, our pocket was deeper than last week. We need to work on the width. Our kicker Aldrick (Rosas), needs to play the way he practices. We need to make field goals when we get down into the red zone. We can’t start the game kicking the ball out of bounds or kick the ball out of bounds on a kickoff, period.

Where do we go from here, we’re disappointed, but determined. We’re all in this thing together as coaches, as players and I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus today whether it’s a coach, whether it’s a player. We are looking forward to the opportunity on Sunday to play at home at one o’clock against one of the best teams in football. So with that, we’ll open it up.

Q: What does it mean to you that ownership released a statement saying that you would be the head coach for the rest of the season?

A: I’m in the process of finishing up grading the film from the last ballgame and starting on the next one. That’s where my focus is right now. Working to find a way to get the team better and coach the team better and put us in position to win at home, get our first home win of the year.

Q: Do you think that having ownership on your side will help you prepare the team and get wins this year?

A: I don’t know. Only time will tell. We’ll have to see how everybody responds, but again, my focus is as it always is. It’s on the week of preparation and trying to put a good plan together and help these coaches and players in any way I can putting a good product on the field and finding a way to get better.

Q: If a player isn’t going to show desire to finish, why put him back on the field?

A: That’s something that we’re taking a look at. We have a 46-man roster on game day and the players who are going to go out and do it the way we ask them to do it and do it on a consistent basis, they’re going to get a chance to play.

Q: How much is that something you have seen before or is this a new thing?

A: It’s something that in yesterday’s game, it’s fresh in my head watching the ballgame. It’s not one player and it’s not on all plays. It’s something that almost looks like at times we’re waiting for someone else to make a play instead of just pulling the trigger and making the play ourselves.

Q: Do you feel like the players are listening and comprehending the motivational messages that you and the coaches are giving to them?

A: Yeah, I felt that yesterday going into the ballgame, I felt we had a good, strong plan. I thought that the players were into it. After the game, which is tough to lose a ballgame, when we brought the players up at the end of the game, I felt like I had all of their eyes, I felt like they were responding, I felt like they were hurting. A lot goes into it. They put a lot of effort and a lot of energy into it, as do the coaches and I felt that disappointment.

Q: Have you gone to the players who weren’t consistent and have a conversation with them or do you let everything develop organically?

A: I try to make my way through the roster each and every week as best as I can. You try to build relationships with these players as best as you can. Again, I’m going to keep all personal conversations personal and private so it’s best that way.

Q: Is this something you have to be more mindful of going forward in games? If you don’t see good effort in film, you can’t go back in time and get them off the field.

A: Yeah, don’t put words in my mouth. I didn’t say that. I felt the desire to finish needs to get better. That needs to show up on a more consistent basis. We were in positions to make plays, our desire to finish needs to be consistent.

Q: What did you see from Janoris Jenkins?

A: Give me an example. What are you looking for?

Q: There were a couple plays where he didn’t look like he was very willing to tackle.

A: I think he got caught up on a big body there. He needs to find a way to get the big body on the ground.

Q: Were you okay with his effort?

A: Like I said, there were some players in the ballgame who need to show a consistent desire to finish better. I think the post ball in the game on third down is a tough play and a tough spot for him to be in against a player who has tremendous speed. And they’re going to make some plays on you. He had an opportunity on third down where he slipped, he could have came up and had a chance to pick the ball off if he had his footing there, I expect him to make that play and pick the ball off. It was unfortunate there. There were some opportunities on some balls on the perimeter where his desire to finish consistently needs to show up and we need to get the guys on the ground. We need to tackle better as a defensive unit and he was a part of it.

Q: Jonathan Casillas said on that third down play that he was giving his full effort, but he said he was tired and he couldn’t keep up. Is that something that you don’t like hearing as a coach or would you rather him say that than there wasn’t desire there?

A: If you are honest, you don’t have to remember anything. Jonathan is a guy that hasn’t played a lot of football as of late and this time of year practice reps are tough to come by. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about it at this point.

Q: Have some of the players disappointed you with their drop in performance from last season?

A: Like I said earlier, I’m disappointed, but I’m determined to find a way to get it fixed. That’s where my focus is. No one expected our record to be what it is at this point and us to be playing the type of football that we’re playing at this point. But we are, and we are what our record says we are, and the film reflects it. We need to find a way to improve.

Q: How bad is Damon Harrison’s ankle injury?

A: He’s still down there getting evaluated at this point. Again, it’s tough to say on a Monday. I would expect him to be limited in practice this week.

Q: What about Justin Pugh?

A: Justin aggravated his back. He’s probably going to have to sit out a little bit.

Q: How have the players been with self-motivating this year? What role do you have in that?

A: Coaches and players get paid this week. But at the same point in time, to me, the best players and the best coaches are the people that are motivated intrinsically. Motivation does fall in my job description. If a player isn’t motivated, then I need to find a way to get him to play.

NOTES…

The Giants’ 1-8 start is their worst since 1980, when they were also 1-8.

This was the Giants’ first loss to a team with no wins and at least nine losses since November 20, 1966, when they fell to the 0-9 Atlanta Falcons, 27-16.

The Giants have given up a touchdown to an opposing tight end in all nine games this season.

Quarterback Eli Manning started his 208th consecutive regular-season game, tying his brother, Peyton, for the second-longest consecutive starts streak by a quarterback in NFL history. Eli Manning has started every Giants game since November 21, 2004. He has also started 12 postseason games, including two Super Bowls. The NFL record for consecutive starts by a quarterback is 297, was set by Brett Favre from 1992-2010 while playing for Packers, Jets, and Vikings.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Tuesday. The Giants return to practice on Wednesday in preparation of Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.