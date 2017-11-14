KEENAN ROBINSON PLACED ON IR AND OTHER ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants placed linebacker Keenan Robinson on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Robinson suffered a quad injury in the game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 5th. The Giants also waived wide receiver/returner Ed Eagan and defensive end Devin Taylor.

To fill those three roster vacancies, the Giants signed free agents offensive guard John Greco and linebacker Akeem Ayers, and promoted wide receiver/returner Kalif Raymond from the Practice Squad.

The Giants signed tight end Matt LaCosse and Nick Becton to the Practice Squad.

The injury-prone Robinson played in six games this season with three starts and had 32 tackles. He missed the season’s first two games with a concussion.

Eagan was signed to the Practice Squad in September and the 53-man roster in October. The 5’11’, 183-pound Eagan was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills. The Giants signed Eagan in August 2017.

The Giants signed Taylor in late October 2017. He had signed with the team in May 2017 but was cut in early September. Taylor was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The 32-year old, 6’4”, 318-pound Greco was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He has spent time with the Rams (2008-2010), Cleveland Browns (2011-2016), and New Orleans Saints (2017). Greco has started 70 of the 111 regular-season games he has played in, including starts at right guard (45), left guard (24), and center (1).

The 28-year old, 6’3”, 247-pound Ayers was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He has spent time with the Titans (2011-2014), New England Patriots (2014), St. Louis Rams (2015), and Indianapolis Colts (2016). Ayers has started 57 of the 91 regular-season games he has played in, with 15.5 sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Raymond was signed to the Practice Squad in October 2017. The 5’9”, 160-pound Raymond was originally signed by the Denver Broncos after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with both the Broncos (2016) and New York Jets (2017). Raymond has played in six NFL games. The diminutive Raymond has not caught a pass, but he has returned nine kickoffs (24.7 yards per return) and 16 punts (9.3 yards per return).

LaCosse played in three games this season for the Giants with one start. The team waived him on Saturday to make room for fullback Shane Smith. LaCosse was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants waived/injured him in August with a hamstring injury and re-signed him to the Practice Squad in November and the 53-man roster in December 2015. He played in two games in 2015 and finished with three catches for 22 yards. The Giants waived/injured Matt LaCosse in late August 2016 and then placed him on Injured Reserve with a knee injury that required surgery. LaCosse is a versatile player who played tight end, H-Back, and fullback in college. LaCosse has good speed and catches the football well.

The 6’6”, 322-pound Becton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He has spent time with the Chargers (2013), Giants (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014), Chicago Bears (2015-2016), Detroit Lions (2017), and Kansas City Chiefs (2017). Becton has played in six regular-season games with no starts.

NOTES…

The Giants have allowed a receiving touchdown to an opposing tight end in 10 consecutive games dating back to last year. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the longest such streak in NFL history.

In their last two games, the Giants gave up touchdown passes of 52 and 67 yards to the Rams, and 47 and 83 yards to the 49ers. It is the first time in their history they allowed two touchdown passes of at least 47 yards in back-to-back games.

This season, the Giants have held just one opponent to less than 100 rushing yards; Denver ran for 46 yards on October 15. Not coincidentally, that was the Giants’ lone victory.

